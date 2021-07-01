YOON ON POLITICAL ATTACKS AGAINST HIM News Today 입력 2021.07.01 (15:36) 수정 2021.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



In an interview with KBS last night, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl claimed that people who have grudges against his wife’s family have joined hands with a certain political block to launch political attacks against him. He also stressed that he will look for any means to change the administration.



[Pkg]



Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl claimed that the allegations against his wife and mother-in-law contained in the so-called “X-files” are attacks from a certain political bloc.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "People who have grudges against my wife’s family joined hands with a certain political bloc and have been exploiting the situation."



Yoon says that he has been attacked by both the ruling party and the opposition over the past eight to nine years and most of the issues have been fully exposed already. He added that vetting must be done using facts.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "Any politician running for president should be vetted by mostly identical and fair standards."



Then he criticized the current government as a group of people with common interests who use power for their own gains. He has been criticized for going straight into politics after resigning from the top prosecutor position. But he took the current government as an example to explain the inconsistency of that claim.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "Didn’t this administration also lay off public servants from judicial agencies and have former judges and prosecutors run for public office?"



When he was asked about joining the People Power Party, he commended the conservative party, but emphasized the importance of transferring power



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "The PPP is undoubtedly a very important political force. I will find any legitimate means to change the administration."



Yoon claimed that he has enough experience and insight to figure out who are the experts and how to find them, explaining away the concern over his lack of political experience.

