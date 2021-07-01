기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The cabinet Thursday held a meeting and approved a supplementary budget proposal worth 33 trillion won. In the extra budget, the largest portion of 10,4 trillion was set aside to dole out COVID-19 relief grants to the bottom 80 percent income bracket. Each person in the category will receive 250,000 won. Therefore, a family with four members will be given one million won. Three-hundred billion won was also earmarked to distribute additional emergency payouts to those in greater need, such as government subsidy recipients and single-parent households. The extra budget will also be spent on creating jobs and purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.
The Korea Meteorological Administration says the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air is continuing to increase, despite drops in the nation's green house gas emissions amid the pandemic. The weather agency said in a report Thursday South Korea's carbon emissions decreased seven percent last year but the gas' density in the atmosphere jumped by 2.4 ppm. According to the report, carbon concentration in the air has been growing by 2.4 ppm annually for ten years. The KMA explained carbon dioxide accumulates in the air once it is emitted, and therefore, a single year's emission decrease does not necessarily lead to a reduction in its aerial concentration.
