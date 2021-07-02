50 AND ABOVE TO RECEIVE AZ VACCINES News Today 입력 2021.07.02 (15:41) 수정 2021.07.02 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The target age group for AstraZeneca vaccination has been adjusted from 30 years to 50 years and older due to concern over developing unusual blood clots. Those under 50 years old who received AstraZeneca vaccines for their first dose will get Pfizer vaccines for their second dose.



[Pkg]



On June 16th, a man in his 30s died of cerebral hemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was caused by thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS, one of the vaccine’s rare side effects. The Korean government acknowledged for the first time that this man’s death was causally related to COVID-19 vaccination. To date, two individuals were confirmed to have developed unusual blood clots in Korea after receiving the AstraZeneca shots. They were both in their 30s. As the deaths in relation to blood clotting was confirmed to have a causal relationship with the vaccine and particularly with those in their 30s the government raised the target age group for AstraZeneca vaccination from age 30 and older to 50 and older. Public health officials made such a decision after factoring in the occurrences of unusual blood clots and reviewing the benefits and risks for each age group.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "Given that benefits outweigh risks for the 50-plus age group, the committee decided to raise the vaccination recommendation age."



The problem is those under the age of 50 who were administered AstraZeneca shots for their first dose. They now stand to receive Pfizer vaccines for their second. But individuals 50 or older will still get the AstraZeneca vaccines for their second dose.



[Soundbite] Dr. Kim Woo-joo(Dept. of Infectious Diseases, Korea University Guro Hospital) : "Researches have projected recently that giving AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose and then Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for the second dose increases antibody production and subsequently the vaccines’ effectiveness."



The government explained that people younger than 50 will not be able to receive the same vaccines for their second dose even if they wanted. Now the number of people getting mix-and-match vaccination in Korea will jump from 760,000 to 1.61 million. However, the government did not adjust the target age group for the Janssen vaccine which have the same thrombosis concern as AstraZeneca. Health authorities will consider changing the target age group once the supply schedule for the Janssen vaccines is finalized and the latest reports about side effects are compiled.

