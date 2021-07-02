기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.07.02 (15:41) 수정 2021.07.02 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Consumer prices rose 2.4% in June marking the 3rd straight month in the 2% range. According to Statistics Korea, the consumer price index recorded 107.39 last month, up 2.4% on-year. The index for the whole second quarter is tallied at 2.5%, the highest since 3% in the first quarter of 2012. But inflation growth is slightly down from the previous month when it reached the highest level in more than 9 years.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol held a one-on-one meeting for the first time in two and a half years. Over breakfast on Friday with no others present, they assessed potential economic risk factors and discussed the need for a division of role and harmony between fiscal and monetary policies. Their meeting comes amid a dispute over differing policy stances of the finance ministry and central bank.
