[Anchor Lead]



Consumer prices rose 2.4% in June marking the 3rd straight month in the 2% range. According to Statistics Korea, the consumer price index recorded 107.39 last month, up 2.4% on-year. The index for the whole second quarter is tallied at 2.5%, the highest since 3% in the first quarter of 2012. But inflation growth is slightly down from the previous month when it reached the highest level in more than 9 years.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol held a one-on-one meeting for the first time in two and a half years. Over breakfast on Friday with no others present, they assessed potential economic risk factors and discussed the need for a division of role and harmony between fiscal and monetary policies. Their meeting comes amid a dispute over differing policy stances of the finance ministry and central bank.

