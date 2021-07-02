INVESTIGATION INTO BRIBERY CASE News Today 입력 2021.07.02 (15:41) 수정 2021.07.02 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



An incumbent senior prosecutor, ranking police officer and journalists are currently under police investigation on charges of taking bribes from a fisheries salesman. How this individual with a criminal record was able to form ties with influential figures has been questionable. It’s been found that former Saenuri Party chairman Kim Moo-sung was the link.



Last May, a man who works in the fisheries industry surnamed Kim took office as the president of the Korean association for 3x3 basketball. A news anchor delivers congratulatory remarks.



[Soundbite] (News anchor (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I can confidently say the organization’s history will now be divided into before and after Kim’s inauguration."



Former Chosun Ilbo daily reporter Lee Dong-hoon who recently served as spokesman for former top prosecutor and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl also attended the inauguration ceremony. Both journalists have now been booked by police on charges of receiving bribes from Kim. How did Kim first get to know them?Lee told KBS that he was introduced to the businessperson in 2019 by former Saenuri Party chairman Kim Moo-sung. The businessman appears to have become acquainted with Kim through a former reporter surnamed Song. The businessman and the reporter were former inmates who got acquainted while in prison back in 2017. Kim was released from jail later that year thanks to a special pardon. With a criminal record of fraud, he had no proper job. However, using his ties with Kim Moo-sung, the ex-convict posed as a successful businessman and forged relations with influential people. He is currently being tried for fraud, being accused of extorting over 11 billion won from seven victims related to his so-called squid sale business. Among the victims is Kim Moo-sung’s older brother. KBS tried to contact the former Saenuri chair several times to get his side of the story but there has been no response. So far, there are 4 notable figures believed to have taken bribes from the businessman. One is a senior prosecutor who sent a “thank you” text message to Kim after receiving a high-end watch as a gift. Police are known to have obtained a record of that communication. A police chief in Pohang, also implicated in the case, is waiting to be assigned to a different post.

