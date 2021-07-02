U.S.’ LIST OF WORST HUMAN TRAFFICKING NATIONS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The U.S. State Department has again named North Korea among the worst nations in human trafficking for the 19th consecutive year. In its 2021 report, North Korea remains on the lowest Tier 3 and is described as failing to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and not making significant efforts to do so. The department said the regime forcibly mobilizes adults and children while political prisoner and labor camps are used for persecution.
