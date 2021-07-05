MIX-AND-MATCH COVID-19 VACCINES News Today 입력 2021.07.05 (15:18) 수정 2021.07.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Mix-and-match COVID vaccines are being administered in Korea from Monday. More than 1.6 million people are eligible. Studies conducted abroad show that combining different types of vaccines offers greater immunity and protection against COVID-19 variants.



Now that the age ceiling for the AZ vaccine has been lifted to 50 and up, people in their 30s and 40s who received the AZ vaccine as the first dose will be administered the Pfizer vaccine as the second shot. The number of those eligible for mix-and-match shots has been raised from 760,000 to over 1.6 million because there are more vaccine doses available now. The government says recent studies show that combining different types of COVID-19 vaccines offers greater protection from the virus.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "According to studies, the benefits include stronger immunity and protection against virus variants. Combined vaccination is expected to help as well."



Mix-and-match vaccines have been found to form stronger antibodies and immunity. Although there are more side effects, they are mostly minor. Combined vaccination also offers stronger protection from virus variants. Local experts say it’s okay to start providing mix-and-match vaccines. However, it’s too early to predict how effective they will be. That’s because the results of the studies are regarded as preliminary data, and the number of participants was quite small — just dozens or hundreds of people.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-joo(Prof., Korea University Guro Hospital) : "There could be serious side effects when mass vaccinations begin. But this cannot be predicted through studies on just hundreds of people. We can only find out when people get vaccinated."



Canada and some European countries permit combined vaccination using the AZ vaccine as the first dose and the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as the second dose. However, the WHO, the U.S. CDC and the European Medicines Agency do not recommend mix-and-match vaccination yet. If the WHO does not approve combined vaccination, international travelers who have received different types of vaccines could be excluded from quarantine exemptions.

