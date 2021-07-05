DP PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS News Today 입력 2021.07.05 (15:18) 수정 2021.07.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential contenders of the ruling Democratic Party participated in a live interview held on Sunday as part of the party's preliminary primary. In the event, the leading presidential hopeful, Lee Jae-myung, failed to land in the top three, while Lee Nak-yon ranked first. In their first televised debate held on Saturday, eight other candidates apparently formed a unified front to keep Lee Jae-myung in check. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and other presidential hopefuls from the opposition camp all launched an offensive against the Gyeonggi Province governor.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party held a live blind interview of its presidential contenders on Sunday.



[Soundbite] "Hello, how are you?"



Three interviewers grilled them.



[Soundbite] Kim Hae-young(Fmr. DP Supreme Council Member) : "What did you tell the president about the appointment of Cho Kuk?"



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Pres. Contender) : "I asked the president not to approve the appointment of Cho Kuk. It would have been a burden for the president."



Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae was asked if she feels responsible for the conflict with ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Pres. Contender) : "I feel that I'm somewhat responsible for it. But at the time, it was unavoidable to inspect prosecutor general Yoon."



A group of 200 voters graded the contenders. Lee Nak-yon came in first, followed by Choi Moon-soon and Lee Kwang-jae.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwang-jae(DP Pres. Contender) : "I am honored. I am nervous. I have prepared policies for teens."



Lee Jae-myung who has been leading the pack in the ruling bloc failed to land in the top three. The governor highlighted his foremost campaign promise is a policy focused on economic growth.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Contender) : "Some say I am pushing only for basic income and it is my top priority. But that is not true. Rankings can change."



Lee appeared to be conscious of the intensive attacks his rivals delivered the previous day against his policy priorities. In Saturday's TV debate, he came under fire for changing words by saying that basic income is not his top priority policy.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(DP Pres. Contender) : "You first proposed a basic income of one million won. But you then reduced the amount to 500,000 won, as there are no ways to fund your promise."



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(DP Pres. Contender) : "Now you are saying that is not a campaign promise? Then what should the people believe? You change words and fail to earn public trust in your insincere policies."



The televised debate clearly showed who the primary target of the contenders is. It was Lee Jae-myung versus those who oppose him on most issues. The opposition camp also focused on attacking Lee Jae-myung. They took issue with the remarks Lee made on how the nation failed to punish pro-Japanese collaborators and joined hands with U.S. occupation forces. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl publicly denounced Lee on social media, saying that distorting history is unacceptable. Other opposition contenders also condemned the Gyeonggi governor for having a wrong understanding of history. They said Lee is unqualified for president, expressing concerns that he would cause national division. In response, Lee Jae-myung criticized Yoon for staging an ideological attack by distorting and fabricating his remarks.

