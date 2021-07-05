MILITARY ADOPTS NEW FOOD SYSTEM News Today 입력 2021.07.05 (15:18) 수정 2021.07.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Koreans were shocked recently after photos of poor quality meals provided to soldiers were released to the public. That incident has prompted the military to overhaul the entire meal service system. Food ingredients will be supplied through bidding, just like in school meals, instead of private contracts. For the first time in 50 years, the military is adopting a competitive food procurement system to provide Korean troops’ favorite food.



[Pkg]



At this Air Force base in Gyeonggi-do Province, marinated pork and lettuce were served for dinner. Meat is the favorite menu item among soldiers.



[Soundbite] Cpl. Lee Ye-chan(00 Air Defense Artillery Base, Air Force) : "I can surely enjoy meat dishes if available. There are times when we get bad food, but I usually make it up with snacks."



In contrast, soldiers usually don’t like vegetables and fish, generating food waste that required 18.4 billion won to process last year. The Defense Ministry concluded that preferred food items should be provided in order to solve this leftover problem.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyeong-wuk(Material Management Division, Ministry of National Defense) : "Military meal service didn't take into account soldiers’ preferences. To incorporate their tastes like in school meals, the ministry plans to change the food procurement system from the supplier-oriented system to one that focuses on the soldiers’ choices and health."



Previously, a year’s worth of food ingredients was purchased in bulk from a local agricultural, fisheries co-op or a military supplier through a private contract. Now food procurement will be done competitively through bidding just like in school meals. The military plans to build an electronic procurement system which will decide on the menu first and order food ingredients accordingly. And then several suppliers will vie to fill the order. Given potential wartime conditions, private consignment of meals will be carried out only for education and training institutions. To address the shortage of mess personnel, more private kitchen staff will be hired as well. The MND will finalize a plan by September after discussing the matter with the private sector and the government. But there will be challenges as some co-ops and small businesses that have been supplying food to military bases are likely to oppose the new plan.

