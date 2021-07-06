GOVT'S SPECIAL QUARANTINE INSPECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.07.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.07.06 (16:46)

As South Korea reports new COVID-19 cases in the 700s for the 4th day, the government has called for special quarantine inspections and citizens to avoid holding gatherings. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Tuesday the outbreak is not subsiding since daily infections surpassed 700 on June 30. He said that over 80 percent of domestic cases are concentrated in the greater metro and the virus reproduction rate is also high recording 1.25. Kwon said the highly transmissible Delta variant caseload is doubling by the week while transmissions are rising among young adults who will receive their vaccine shots in the third quarter.

