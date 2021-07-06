기사 본문 영역

SEOUL MAYOR ASKS FOR MORE VACCINES
입력 2021.07.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.07.06 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

During a quarantine inspection meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon made a request to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to allocate more vaccines to Seoul City so that jabs can be swiftly administered to younger people. Oh said that unlike other regions, Seoul has a larger transit population and numerous facilities with crowded, closed environments. He said that quickly vaccinating younger folks can help ease the virus situation. The mayor also asked for police clampdown on the past 10 p.m. outdoor drinking ban enforced from Monday.
