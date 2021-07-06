기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
During a quarantine inspection meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon made a request to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to allocate more vaccines to Seoul City so that jabs can be swiftly administered to younger people. Oh said that unlike other regions, Seoul has a larger transit population and numerous facilities with crowded, closed environments. He said that quickly vaccinating younger folks can help ease the virus situation. The mayor also asked for police clampdown on the past 10 p.m. outdoor drinking ban enforced from Monday.
During a quarantine inspection meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon made a request to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to allocate more vaccines to Seoul City so that jabs can be swiftly administered to younger people. Oh said that unlike other regions, Seoul has a larger transit population and numerous facilities with crowded, closed environments. He said that quickly vaccinating younger folks can help ease the virus situation. The mayor also asked for police clampdown on the past 10 p.m. outdoor drinking ban enforced from Monday.
- SEOUL MAYOR ASKS FOR MORE VACCINES
-
- 입력 2021-07-06 15:06:56
- 수정2021-07-06 16:46:26
[Anchor Lead]
During a quarantine inspection meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon made a request to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to allocate more vaccines to Seoul City so that jabs can be swiftly administered to younger people. Oh said that unlike other regions, Seoul has a larger transit population and numerous facilities with crowded, closed environments. He said that quickly vaccinating younger folks can help ease the virus situation. The mayor also asked for police clampdown on the past 10 p.m. outdoor drinking ban enforced from Monday.
During a quarantine inspection meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon made a request to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to allocate more vaccines to Seoul City so that jabs can be swiftly administered to younger people. Oh said that unlike other regions, Seoul has a larger transit population and numerous facilities with crowded, closed environments. He said that quickly vaccinating younger folks can help ease the virus situation. The mayor also asked for police clampdown on the past 10 p.m. outdoor drinking ban enforced from Monday.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-