INVESTIGATION ON KCTU RALLY

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions staged a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul last weekend despite authorities’ request to refrain from mass events due to the pandemic. Police are investigating six organizers of the rally. President Moon Jae-in has ordered a stern response. The umbrella union is strongly protesting the crackdown.



[Pkg]



New COVID-19 cases in Korea surpassed 700 last weekend. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions managed to avoid police blockades to stage a rally.



[Soundbite] "Abolish! Abolish! Abolish!"



An estimated 8000 people attended the demonstration. Most of them wore masks, but distancing rules were not kept.



[Soundbite] "Please keep a larger distance from one another."



Police have booked six organizers. They are facing charges of violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and the Assembly and Demonstration Act. Police said 12 other KCTU members are being investigated based on obtained evidence. Police have also set up a special taskforce comprising some 50 officers to investigate the matter as quickly as possible, as COVID-19 cases are surging in the greater Seoul area. President Moon Jae-in has also ordered a stern response.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President(Mon., meeting with aides)) : "We have no choice but to take strong legal measures against mass events including large-scale illegal rallies that violate disease prevention rules."



The KCTU strongly protested the investigation. It’s accusing authorities of applying a double standard, which permits sporting events and concerts but prohibits rallies.



[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(KCTU) : "They are trying to silence workers and impose a “coronavirus martial law” on our society."]



The umbrella union has vowed to stage another rally later this year.

