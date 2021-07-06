YOON'S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.07.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.07.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl says he will announce his stance on his mother-in-law’s arrest after the final verdict is issued. Yoon has also met with nuclear power experts and blasted the incumbent administration for its plan to scrap nuclear power plants. On Tuesday he is to meet with college students majoring in nuclear power generation.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl harshly criticized the Moon administration for its anti-nuclear power policies. Yoon met with a group of experts who voiced strong opposition to the plan, and urged the government to change what he called its "ill-advised policies.” He even justified his participation in politics with the nuclear power issue. Yoon said when he was serving as prosecutor general, the Moon administration pressured him to halt a probe into the falsified evaluation of the economic viability of the first Wolseong nuclear power plant.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "One of the reasons I decided to delve into politics has something to do with the Wolseong nuclear power plant and the incumbent administration’s plans to scrap nuclear power production."



Yoon claims the resignation of former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung has something to do with the nuclear power policy, because he conducted an audit of the Wolseong plant. On Tuesday, Yoon was to meet with students majoring in nuclear power generation at KAIST. Meanwhile, Yoon said he will announce his stance on the arrest of his mother-in-law after the final verdict is issued.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "I heard she strongly denied the allegations. When the verdict is finalized, I will let you know what I think."



A press conference was also held to demand Choi Jae-hyung, who has been keeping low-key after his resignation, also run for president.



[Soundbite] Cho Dae-hwan (Former presidential adviser of Park Geun-hye administration) : "Jae-hyung, please save the vulnerable, our people, our country."



Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, a presidential hopeful from the People Power Party, has pledged to grant benefits to those who finish their military service.

YOON'S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

입력 2021-07-06

