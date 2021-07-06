HYUNDAI MOTOR TO SUSPEND SAO PAULO PLANT News Today 입력 2021.07.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.07.06 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Hyundai Motor has decided to temporarily suspend its Sao Paulo plant in Brazil through next Sunday over chip shortage concerns. The factory scaled back its 3-shift work system to 2 shifts in May and then to just one shift last month due to the same reason. The Brazilian plant constructed in 2012 is Hyundai's key facility in Latin America. Two-thousand-486 employees work on a 1.4 million square meter site, equivalent to 184 soccer fields, producing over 180-thousand vehicles each year.

HYUNDAI MOTOR TO SUSPEND SAO PAULO PLANT

입력 2021-07-06 15:06:57 수정 2021-07-06 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Hyundai Motor has decided to temporarily suspend its Sao Paulo plant in Brazil through next Sunday over chip shortage concerns. The factory scaled back its 3-shift work system to 2 shifts in May and then to just one shift last month due to the same reason. The Brazilian plant constructed in 2012 is Hyundai's key facility in Latin America. Two-thousand-486 employees work on a 1.4 million square meter site, equivalent to 184 soccer fields, producing over 180-thousand vehicles each year.