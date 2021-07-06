기사 본문 영역

HYUNDAI MOTOR TO SUSPEND SAO PAULO PLANT
입력 2021.07.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.07.06 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor has decided to temporarily suspend its Sao Paulo plant in Brazil through next Sunday over chip shortage concerns. The factory scaled back its 3-shift work system to 2 shifts in May and then to just one shift last month due to the same reason. The Brazilian plant constructed in 2012 is Hyundai's key facility in Latin America. Two-thousand-486 employees work on a 1.4 million square meter site, equivalent to 184 soccer fields, producing over 180-thousand vehicles each year.
