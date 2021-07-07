S. KOREA REPORTS 1,212 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second highest tally since the pandemic started. Over 500 cases were reported in Seoul alone.



[Pkg]



Daily infections have topped 1,000 again after hitting this mark late last year. According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, 1,212 new cases were reported throughout Tuesday including 1168 local transmissions and 44 from overseas. This is the second highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. By region, the greater Seoul area accounts for more than 80% of the new infections including 577 in Seoul, 357 in Gyeonggido Province and 56 in Incheon. All cities and provinces nationwide reported new infections including 33 in Busan, 29 in Daejeon and 18 in Jeju. As cases spike in the capital region, outdoor drinking past 10 p.m. has been banned at 25 Seoul parks including riverside parks. Violators will face a 100-thousand won fine. Violation of quarantine measures at publicly used facilities where infection risks run high will also be more sternly dealt with. Until now, businesses violating safety guidelines received an initial warning. However starting Thursday, a one-time violation will lead to a 10-day business suspension. Four violations will cause a business shutdown. Meanwhile on the vaccine front, 37-thousand more people received their first doses on Tuesday, raising the total to 15.4 million. Around 5.4 million have received both shots.

