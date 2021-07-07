GOV'T CONSIDERS STEPPING UP MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.

GOV'T CONSIDERS STEPPING UP MEASURES

입력 2021-07-07 15:04:55 수정 2021-07-07 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.