기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.
COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.
- GOV'T CONSIDERS STEPPING UP MEASURES
-
- 입력 2021-07-07 15:04:55
- 수정2021-07-07 16:46:35
[Anchor Lead]
COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.
COVID-19 is spreading fast in the capital region, causing concerns over a possible fourth surge. Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said today that the current level of social distancing measures will remain in place for another week, but authorities will consider taking the strongest measures if the situation does not improve in two to three days. He also stressed that we are in an emergency situation in which we must use all our resources to respond to the pandemic. Health authorities decided to recommend a huge increase in preemptive screening and preventive diagnostic tests for people in their 20s and 30s who have shown spiking infection rates lately.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-