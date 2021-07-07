PFIZER VACCINES FROM ISRAEL News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has received Pfizer vaccine doses from Israel as a result of a vaccine swap agreement. They will be used to accelerate vaccination in the country. Korea will give Israel the same number of shots in fall. The received doses will be used from next week to immunize residents of the greater Seoul area, where cases are surging.



[Pkg]



South Korea has received 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Israel under a vaccine swap agreement. Israel shared its vaccine doses that are currently being used to immunize its population. They are to expire at the end of July. The government says the deal was possible because vaccination rates in Korea are high and vaccines are being administered swiftly.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "There should be no problems with quality as one month is left before the doses expire. We have verified that they have been stored at 70 degrees below zero."



The vaccine vials arrived at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday and will be approved for emergency use. Some 340,000 people in the greater Seoul area, where coronavirus cases are surging, will receive them from July 13. They will be mostly provided to workers at private tutoring academies, transportation and delivery sectors, and street cleaners — jobs that involve personal contact with people.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force) : "Those eligible for vaccinations will be selected by local governments according to the needs of their respective districts. We will make sure that vaccinations are provided efficiently in an orderly manner."



Some 380,000 workers at childcare facilities and school teachers of first and second grades will be able to get their shots earlier than scheduled. They can make vaccine appointments starting Thursday. Korea will give Israel back the same number of shots when it secures surplus doses between September and November. The Korean government plans to consider more vaccine swap agreements based on how vaccination goes in the nation, as different countries need vaccines at different times.

