GOV'T HOPES FOR S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



While referring to President Moon Jae-in’s chances of visiting Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics slated to open on July 23rd, Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in today’s radio interview that the Japanese government should respond to the possibility of a bilateral summit. The Presidential Secretary for Public Communication also said, “There are many issues between the two countries and I hope a summit would take place since President Moon is going to be there anyway. Both Korea and Japan hope that the summit would help resolve the conflict.” He added that Korea remains open-minded until the end and hoped that Japan would do so likewise.

GOV'T HOPES FOR S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT

입력 2021-07-07 15:04:56 수정 2021-07-07 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



While referring to President Moon Jae-in’s chances of visiting Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics slated to open on July 23rd, Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in today’s radio interview that the Japanese government should respond to the possibility of a bilateral summit. The Presidential Secretary for Public Communication also said, “There are many issues between the two countries and I hope a summit would take place since President Moon is going to be there anyway. Both Korea and Japan hope that the summit would help resolve the conflict.” He added that Korea remains open-minded until the end and hoped that Japan would do so likewise.