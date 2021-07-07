기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOV'T HOPES FOR S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT
입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

While referring to President Moon Jae-in’s chances of visiting Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics slated to open on July 23rd, Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in today’s radio interview that the Japanese government should respond to the possibility of a bilateral summit. The Presidential Secretary for Public Communication also said, “There are many issues between the two countries and I hope a summit would take place since President Moon is going to be there anyway. Both Korea and Japan hope that the summit would help resolve the conflict.” He added that Korea remains open-minded until the end and hoped that Japan would do so likewise.
  • GOV'T HOPES FOR S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT
    • 입력 2021-07-07 15:04:56
    • 수정2021-07-07 16:46:35
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

While referring to President Moon Jae-in’s chances of visiting Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics slated to open on July 23rd, Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in today’s radio interview that the Japanese government should respond to the possibility of a bilateral summit. The Presidential Secretary for Public Communication also said, “There are many issues between the two countries and I hope a summit would take place since President Moon is going to be there anyway. Both Korea and Japan hope that the summit would help resolve the conflict.” He added that Korea remains open-minded until the end and hoped that Japan would do so likewise.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!