[Anchor Lead]
While referring to President Moon Jae-in’s chances of visiting Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics slated to open on July 23rd, Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in today’s radio interview that the Japanese government should respond to the possibility of a bilateral summit. The Presidential Secretary for Public Communication also said, “There are many issues between the two countries and I hope a summit would take place since President Moon is going to be there anyway. Both Korea and Japan hope that the summit would help resolve the conflict.” He added that Korea remains open-minded until the end and hoped that Japan would do so likewise.
- GOV'T HOPES FOR S. KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT
- 입력 2021-07-07 15:04:56
- 수정2021-07-07 16:46:35
