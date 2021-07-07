CANDIDATES' REAL ESTATE POLICIES News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two presidential candidates from the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung and Lee Nak-yeon, coincidentally unveiled their real estate policies on the same day. In particular, Lee Jae-myung who had been under attack from other candidates said in yesterday’s televised debate that he regretted making improper remarks about his private life. He also launched his own attacks on other candidates unlike in other times when he focused on defending himself.



[Pkg]



The two leading DP presidential candidates put forth their real estate policies yesterday.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "In order to stabilize the property market, the state shouldn’t just spend the possession tax as ordinary budget but give it to all people equally, which will become their basic income."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yeon(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Excessive land ownership should be curtailed by imposing more taxes. It is just to use that money to provide better residential welfare to young people."



Other presidential hopefuls also presented their own real estate plans during a TV debate.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(DP Presidential Candidate) : "If I become president, I will provide 2.8 million new homes in 5 years."



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will vastly increase the supply of new housing and dramatically lower house prices."



Lee Jae-myung expressed regret at the controversial “trousers” remark he made. But unlike in other times when he focused on defense, he launched his own attacks on other candidates.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "You broke the promise you made to the people and nominated DP candidates in the last by-elections. I think people were greatly disappointed."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yeon(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Party members and I did our best. I apologize to the party and the people for the disastrous outcome."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I hope you would refrain from distorting other candidates’ remarks and then attacking them for those distorted claims."



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "You said in last year’s interview that 25 trillion won can be earmarked for basic income from a national budget of 510 trillion won."



Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung supporters took issue with the moves against their candidate. They referred to DP leader Song Young-gil’s inappropriate choice of words and said that he was the greatest risk to the party.

CANDIDATES' REAL ESTATE POLICIES

입력 2021-07-07 15:04:56 수정 2021-07-07 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two presidential candidates from the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung and Lee Nak-yeon, coincidentally unveiled their real estate policies on the same day. In particular, Lee Jae-myung who had been under attack from other candidates said in yesterday’s televised debate that he regretted making improper remarks about his private life. He also launched his own attacks on other candidates unlike in other times when he focused on defending himself.



[Pkg]



The two leading DP presidential candidates put forth their real estate policies yesterday.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "In order to stabilize the property market, the state shouldn’t just spend the possession tax as ordinary budget but give it to all people equally, which will become their basic income."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yeon(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Excessive land ownership should be curtailed by imposing more taxes. It is just to use that money to provide better residential welfare to young people."



Other presidential hopefuls also presented their own real estate plans during a TV debate.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(DP Presidential Candidate) : "If I become president, I will provide 2.8 million new homes in 5 years."



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will vastly increase the supply of new housing and dramatically lower house prices."



Lee Jae-myung expressed regret at the controversial “trousers” remark he made. But unlike in other times when he focused on defense, he launched his own attacks on other candidates.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "You broke the promise you made to the people and nominated DP candidates in the last by-elections. I think people were greatly disappointed."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yeon(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Party members and I did our best. I apologize to the party and the people for the disastrous outcome."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I hope you would refrain from distorting other candidates’ remarks and then attacking them for those distorted claims."



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "You said in last year’s interview that 25 trillion won can be earmarked for basic income from a national budget of 510 trillion won."



Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung supporters took issue with the moves against their candidate. They referred to DP leader Song Young-gil’s inappropriate choice of words and said that he was the greatest risk to the party.