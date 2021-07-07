기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
BTS’s “Butter” remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart for six straight weeks since the song debuted on May 21st. This is also the longest run at the number one spot by the K-pop sensation. BTS thanked their fans, Army, on Twitter, for continuing to love “Butter” for six weeks and said that “Butter” is making history with them.
- "BUTTER" TOPS HOT 100 CHART FOR 6TH WEEK
