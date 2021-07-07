"BUTTER" TOPS HOT 100 CHART FOR 6TH WEEK News Today 입력 2021.07.07 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS’s “Butter” remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart for six straight weeks since the song debuted on May 21st. This is also the longest run at the number one spot by the K-pop sensation. BTS thanked their fans, Army, on Twitter, for continuing to love “Butter” for six weeks and said that “Butter” is making history with them.

"BUTTER" TOPS HOT 100 CHART FOR 6TH WEEK

입력 2021-07-07 15:04:56 수정 2021-07-07 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS’s “Butter” remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart for six straight weeks since the song debuted on May 21st. This is also the longest run at the number one spot by the K-pop sensation. BTS thanked their fans, Army, on Twitter, for continuing to love “Butter” for six weeks and said that “Butter” is making history with them.