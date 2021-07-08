기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the latest supplementary budget proposal is aimed at easing inequality and boosting inclusive recovery amid the prolonged pandemic. He made the remarks before the National Assembly on Thursday, noting growing unemployment among the young and the vulnerable. The government previously submitted to parliament a 33 trillion-won additional budget bill with plans to give relief grants to those hit hard by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the latest supplementary budget proposal is aimed at easing inequality and boosting inclusive recovery amid the prolonged pandemic. He made the remarks before the National Assembly on Thursday, noting growing unemployment among the young and the vulnerable. The government previously submitted to parliament a 33 trillion-won additional budget bill with plans to give relief grants to those hit hard by the pandemic.
- PM ON SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET PROPOSAL
-
- 입력 2021-07-08 15:04:21
- 수정2021-07-08 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the latest supplementary budget proposal is aimed at easing inequality and boosting inclusive recovery amid the prolonged pandemic. He made the remarks before the National Assembly on Thursday, noting growing unemployment among the young and the vulnerable. The government previously submitted to parliament a 33 trillion-won additional budget bill with plans to give relief grants to those hit hard by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the latest supplementary budget proposal is aimed at easing inequality and boosting inclusive recovery amid the prolonged pandemic. He made the remarks before the National Assembly on Thursday, noting growing unemployment among the young and the vulnerable. The government previously submitted to parliament a 33 trillion-won additional budget bill with plans to give relief grants to those hit hard by the pandemic.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-