PM ON SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET PROPOSAL

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the latest supplementary budget proposal is aimed at easing inequality and boosting inclusive recovery amid the prolonged pandemic. He made the remarks before the National Assembly on Thursday, noting growing unemployment among the young and the vulnerable. The government previously submitted to parliament a 33 trillion-won additional budget bill with plans to give relief grants to those hit hard by the pandemic.

