DP PRESIDENTIAL RACE

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential race in the ruling Democratic Party is marked by front runner Lee Jae-myung being the focus of joint attacks from other candidates. As if concerned over the post-primary grudge, Lee has been on the defensive while pumping up criticisms against former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl who is leading the presidential race in the opposition camp.



[Pkg]



As presidential candidates from the Democratic Party continue to lock horns in debates, the governing party’s front runner Lee Jae-myung is being criticized for being too guarded.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "He used to be so sure of himself before, but now he appears too cautious and to have fizzled out."



Lee decided to be on the defensive instead of retaliating against other candidates’ attacks.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I wish they would refrain from distorting another candidate’s claims and then proceeding to attack those distorted claims."



Instead of his party members, Lee has directed his attack on former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who leads in the approval rating in the opposition camp. Lee demanded that Yoon explain himself about his remark that Japan’s release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant should not be regarded as a political issue. Lee criticized that Yoon’s position is not different from the claims of Japan’s far-right forces and the logic of the Japanese government. Meanwhile, the eight Democratic Party presidential candidates showcased their key policies at the so-called Policy Unpacking Show yesterday.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I will strengthen customized welfare and childcare programs."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "New welfare and the middle class economy will support that."



Lee underlined the virtuous cycle of welfare and growth to tout his take on economic growth while Park Yong-jin proposed to cut taxes and institute a volunteer military system. Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae pledged to use unearned income from real estate for welfare programs and jobs. The Democratic Party plans to whittle down its presidential candidate pool to six this Sunday before starting nationwide primaries in early August.

