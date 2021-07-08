CHOI JAE-HYUNG JUMPS INTO POLITICS News Today 입력 2021.07.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In the opposition camp, presidential hopefuls outside of the People Power Party are ramping up their campaigning. Former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hyung officially declared his determination to participate in politics and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl met with People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo to share his thoughts on the need to change the nation’s leadership and embrace the moderates.



[Pkg]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choi Jae-hyung had said he would think long and hard about his role in Korea’s future.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-hyung(Former BAI Chairman (Jun. 28)) : "I will have to think about the role I can play for S. Korea’s future."



Just nine days after he resigned from the post, Choi announced through his associates that he will participate in politics. However, he deferred announcing a detailed schedule about his bid for presidency and other political activities. Meanwhile, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl met with People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo to form an alliance among opposition forces. After a two-hour luncheon, the two stated they were friendly rivals and partners working toward a transition of power and that they agreed to broaden the opposition camp’s appeal to moderates.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Leader) : "It was a good opportunity to broaden our understanding of each other."



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "We talked about how we can cooperate toward a transition of power."



In the People Power Party, Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong joined the run for presidency at a support rally hosted by 34 incumbent lawmakers.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(Jeju Governor (People Power Party Member)) : "There is one absolute condition. The opposition camp must unite. Please declare your willingness to accept and cooperate with the unified candidate from the opposition camp."



Former main opposition bloc leader Kim Chong-in attended this gathering and said that the current approval rating for front runner Yoon is not fixed and the PPP should produce a presidential candidate on its own.

