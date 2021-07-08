NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.07.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following allegations that an incumbent prosecutor received bribes from a businessman, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye has ordered an inspection on the prosecution. The minister told reporters Thursday morning that the main purpose of the inspection is for improving and reforming the organization, rather than punishing those culpable. He also stressed it is necessary to examine if the prosecution is still tainted with the culture of bribery.

The asset manager for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his wife was found guilty for hiding criminal evidence at her request. The Supreme Court delivered the ruling on Thursday, upholding a lower court’s decision to sentence Kim Kyung-rok to a jail term of eight months, which is suspended for two years. Kim was tried since January last year on charges of hiding a computer and hard disk drives, which were believed to contain decisive evidence against Cho and his wife. The couple is accused of faking awards to send their daughter to a prestigious college.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-07-08 15:04:22 수정 2021-07-08 16:45:09 News Today

