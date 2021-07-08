HOUSING OF LEE'S ARTWORKS News Today 입력 2021.07.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.07.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Local governments competed fiercely for attracting a museum for housing the donated art collection of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The two finalists are Yongsan and Songhyun-dong in Seoul.



[Pkg]



More than 30 local governments competed fiercely to attract the construction of a museum for late Samsung Chair Lee Kun-hee’s art collection. Many called on building the museum outside of the greater Seoul area to promote balanced regional development. The government picked the capital city. One of the final candidates is a land plot in Songhyeon-dong that the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to purchase. It’s located close to the Seoul branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and is believed to fit in perfectly into the artistic mood of the neighborhood. The other candidate is a land plot in Yongsan owned by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Juxtaposed next to the National Museum of Korea, it also offers prime conditions for another art facility.



[Soundbite] Hwang Hee(Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism) : "Korea’s national museums and art galleries are on par with international standards. But they lack recognition among international tourists compared to famous museums in other countries."



The donated art relics include more than 20,000 pieces of ancient pottery and some 1400 pieces of contemporary art including Lee Jung-seop’s famous painting “Bull.” Authorities review putting the collection of some 23,000 pieces on display in one place not only for exhibition, but also for academic and research purposes.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-na(Lee Kun-hee art collection committee) : "We believe displaying the items in one place would be the best option. It would be what the donor wanted and it would encourage other donations."



The Culture Ministry pledged to organize art tours in provincial areas so that residents in other regions can also appreciate Lee Kun-hee’s art collection.



[Soundbite] Hwang Hee(Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism) : "We will hold art tours at major regional museums and art galleries at least three times a year starting in the second half of 2022."



Local governments that lost the bid to host the museum are strongly demanding that the matter be reconsidered to ensure balanced regional development.

