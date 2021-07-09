NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.07.09 (15:03) 수정 2021.07.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As social distancing has been raised to level 4 in the capital region, schools in the metro area will fully convert to online classes starting Wednesday considering the time for preparation, according to the Education Ministry. As distancing level 4 takes effect from Monday, individual schools can decide whether to shift online earlier. The ministry added that even during the online period, in-person classes can still be held for inevitable cases on the premise that measures to minimize student density are carried out.

Amid the virus resurgence, more companies are also expanding telecommuting. SK Group and its top managerial consultation body announced that all employees will work from home through next week and that subsidiaries are also seeking measures to better ensure workers safety. Affiliates of LG Group have also decided to expand telecommuting from 40 to 50% of their workforce. Lotte Group will also have less than 60% of employees come out to work and increase the frequency of working at home or taking leaves. E-commerce giant Coupang has also raised the percentage of its office staff working from home from 75 to 90%.

입력 2021-07-09 News Today

