CHOI JAE-HYUNG'S FATHER PASSES AWAY News Today 입력 2021.07.09 (15:03) 수정 2021.07.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hyung’s father’s last words seemed to support his son’s political participation. As such, a neumber of political figures from the opposition camp have paid their respects at the elder Choe’s passing. Meanwhile, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok recently met privately to discuss Yoon joining the party before the primary in August.



[Pkg]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung lost his father only a day after officially announcing his venture into politics. Choi Young-sup, a naval hero during the Korean War and a Captain in reserve, left the following last words to his son.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-hyung(Former BAI Chairman) : "He wrote “Help make Korea shine” and told me in person to follow my conviction."



He is likely to have relayed his father’s last words to officially announce his foray into politics. President Moon Jae-in offered his condolences by sending flowers, but most of the guests were political figures from the opposition side such as People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok. Since the former BAI chair’s name is being tossed around as a promising presidential candidate from the opposition camp, the funeral provided an opportunity to meet opposition party officials.



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-se(Dir., Int’l Cooperation Committee, People Power Party) : "I hope that he joins our party as soon as possible and campaigns for presidency."



Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl also visited the funeral home to meet Choi.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "There is no special reason. This is a place I should come to, regardless of politics."



Yoon also met with startup owners and former lawmaker Kim Yong-hwan who ran against Lee Jae-myung in the 2018 local election. It was belatedly reported that Yoon had met with PPP leader Lee Jun-seok in private for about an hour on July 6th. They are said to have talked about Yoon joining the main opposition bloc. Lee said that people would not understand the delay in joining the PPP without a valid reason and repeatedly asked presidential candidates outside the party to join before the primary in August.

입력 2021-07-09 15:03:03 수정 2021-07-09 16:45:45 News Today

