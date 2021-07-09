기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In an interview with a local radio program on Friday, main opposition People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok said that he believes former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl will for sure join the PPP’s presidential primary race set to begin in early September. Lee said Yoon has not clarified any other option and so he believes the prediction is right. The young opposition leader said the primary race is likely to physically begin in September but it won’t be desirable if our party does not have a candidate for 2 to 3 months.
In an interview with a local radio program on Friday, main opposition People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok said that he believes former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl will for sure join the PPP’s presidential primary race set to begin in early September. Lee said Yoon has not clarified any other option and so he believes the prediction is right. The young opposition leader said the primary race is likely to physically begin in September but it won’t be desirable if our party does not have a candidate for 2 to 3 months.
- LEE JUN-SEOK ON YOON JOINING THE PPP
