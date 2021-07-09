OLYMPIC TEAM HOLDS INAUGURAL CEREMONY News Today 입력 2021.07.09 (15:03) 수정 2021.07.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Olympic team held an inaugural ceremony on Thursday. The athletes made a pledge to bring hope to their nation rather than medals.



[Pkg]



The inaugural ceremonies for Olympic teams are usually full of excitement and joy. But the event for the Tokyo-bound teams was calm and subdued. The 354 athletes to compete in 29 events solemnly reflected on their own resolutions for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Preparing for the games was challenging both mentally and physically. The athletes say their goal is to bring home hope rather than medals. Volleyball star Kim Yeon-kyung, who will carry the South Korean national flag at the Olympic opening ceremony, says she wants to ignite vigor in people’s everyday lives during this prolonged pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-koung(National volleyball team player) : "Women’s volleyball is receiving a lot of attention and support. It inspires me to perform well. It’s been hard for everyone because of the coronavirus pandemic. I want to be a source of strength for others."



Taekwondo athlete In Kyo-don, who has beat blood cancer, will compete in the Olympic Games for the first time. He is determined to create a miracle.



[Soundbite] In Kyo-don(National taekwondo athlete) : "The inaugural ceremony made me realize that I’m participating in the Olympic Games for real. I will train hard in the remaining time. I will do my best to win gold."



The national team athletes looks to bring home a message of hope from the Tokyo Olympics. They leave for Japan on July 19.

OLYMPIC TEAM HOLDS INAUGURAL CEREMONY

입력 2021-07-09 15:03:03 수정 2021-07-09 16:45:45 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Olympic team held an inaugural ceremony on Thursday. The athletes made a pledge to bring hope to their nation rather than medals.



[Pkg]



The inaugural ceremonies for Olympic teams are usually full of excitement and joy. But the event for the Tokyo-bound teams was calm and subdued. The 354 athletes to compete in 29 events solemnly reflected on their own resolutions for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Preparing for the games was challenging both mentally and physically. The athletes say their goal is to bring home hope rather than medals. Volleyball star Kim Yeon-kyung, who will carry the South Korean national flag at the Olympic opening ceremony, says she wants to ignite vigor in people’s everyday lives during this prolonged pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-koung(National volleyball team player) : "Women’s volleyball is receiving a lot of attention and support. It inspires me to perform well. It’s been hard for everyone because of the coronavirus pandemic. I want to be a source of strength for others."



Taekwondo athlete In Kyo-don, who has beat blood cancer, will compete in the Olympic Games for the first time. He is determined to create a miracle.



[Soundbite] In Kyo-don(National taekwondo athlete) : "The inaugural ceremony made me realize that I’m participating in the Olympic Games for real. I will train hard in the remaining time. I will do my best to win gold."



The national team athletes looks to bring home a message of hope from the Tokyo Olympics. They leave for Japan on July 19.