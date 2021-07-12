S. KOREA ADDS 1,100 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea added 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday. The daily tally exceeded the 1,000 mark for the sixth straight day, despite drops in testing over the weekend. Of the new infections, 402 came from Seoul, 322 from Gyeongg-do Province and 51 from Incheon. Busan and Chungcheongnam-do reported 43 new infections, respectively. On Sunday, 470 more people received the first shot of the two-dose vaccine regimen, bringing the total to nearly 15.6 million. Now, an accumulated 5.87 million people are fully vaccinated.

