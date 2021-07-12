기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREA ADDS 1,100 NEW CASES
입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday. The daily tally exceeded the 1,000 mark for the sixth straight day, despite drops in testing over the weekend. Of the new infections, 402 came from Seoul, 322 from Gyeongg-do Province and 51 from Incheon. Busan and Chungcheongnam-do reported 43 new infections, respectively. On Sunday, 470 more people received the first shot of the two-dose vaccine regimen, bringing the total to nearly 15.6 million. Now, an accumulated 5.87 million people are fully vaccinated.
  • S. KOREA ADDS 1,100 NEW CASES
    • 입력 2021-07-12 15:07:43
    • 수정2021-07-12 16:45:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Monday. The daily tally exceeded the 1,000 mark for the sixth straight day, despite drops in testing over the weekend. Of the new infections, 402 came from Seoul, 322 from Gyeongg-do Province and 51 from Incheon. Busan and Chungcheongnam-do reported 43 new infections, respectively. On Sunday, 470 more people received the first shot of the two-dose vaccine regimen, bringing the total to nearly 15.6 million. Now, an accumulated 5.87 million people are fully vaccinated.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!