LEVEL 4 DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid this continuing spike in COVID-19 infections, social distancing rules have been raised to level four in the greater capital area starting Monday. Ahead of the upgrade, fewer people were spotted at parks and other public facilities around Seoul on Sunday. Here are details of the stronger regulations.



[Pkg]



A medical fair, held a day before the enforcement of level-four social distancing measures. Anti-virus rules are strictly observed and the number of participants is checked in real time. Some 900 people paid participation fees in advance. But due to concerns of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, only half of them turned up. On Sunday, fewer –than-usual people visited Hangang River parks.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jae-hak(Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul) : "Before leaving home, my children and I talked about if it’s alright to come out, due to the COVID-19 spread."



As the new distancing rules went into effect, many people cancelled vacation plans and dinner appointments. Most just travel back and forth between home and work.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-dae(Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I got vaccinated so I planned to go on a trip in the summer. But I have canceled all the plans, as infections are increasing and the social distancing level was upgraded."



At this church, fewer worshipers attended an in-person service.



[Soundbite] (Church Worshipper(Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul(VOICE MODIFIED))) : "All events were canceled and people attending in-person services have more than halved."



Churches are banned from holding in-person services for two weeks starting Monday. Only virtual sessions are allowed. Under level-four rules, sports games are held without spectators. Weddings and funerals are restricted to families and can be attended by no more than 49 people.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "It is not that certain activities are banned and some activities are allowed. People should avoid going out for non-essential purposes."



All rallies, except single-person protests, are banned in the greater capital area.

입력 2021-07-12 15:07:43 수정 2021-07-12 16:45:30 News Today

