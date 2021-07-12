기사 본문 영역

YOO MYUNG-HEE UNDER SELF-QUARANTINE
[Anchor Lead]

Minister for Trade Yoo Myung-hee is now self-quaranting after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case. The Ministry of Trade said Monday Yoo canceled a business trip to the U.S. before going into self-isolation. The trade minister was scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. government and congress officials, including Trade Representative Katherine Tai, this week.
