[Anchor Lead]



Minister for Trade Yoo Myung-hee is now self-quaranting after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case. The Ministry of Trade said Monday Yoo canceled a business trip to the U.S. before going into self-isolation. The trade minister was scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. government and congress officials, including Trade Representative Katherine Tai, this week.

YOO MYUNG-HEE UNDER SELF-QUARANTINE

입력 2021-07-12 15:07:43 수정 2021-07-12 16:45:30 News Today

