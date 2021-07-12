기사 본문 영역

PPP’S PRELIMINARY CANDIDATE REGISTRATION
입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The main opposition People Power Party kicked off the process to select its presidential candidate on Monday, starting with the registration of preliminary candidates. Representatives Ha Tae-keung and Yoon Hee-suk have already declared their presidential bids and seven more party members will likely join the race, including former party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong. Outside the party, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung, former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and minor opposition People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo are being regarded as presidential hopefuls from the opposition bloc.
