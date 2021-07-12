PPP’S PRELIMINARY CANDIDATE REGISTRATION News Today 입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party kicked off the process to select its presidential candidate on Monday, starting with the registration of preliminary candidates. Representatives Ha Tae-keung and Yoon Hee-suk have already declared their presidential bids and seven more party members will likely join the race, including former party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong. Outside the party, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung, former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and minor opposition People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo are being regarded as presidential hopefuls from the opposition bloc.

PPP’S PRELIMINARY CANDIDATE REGISTRATION

입력 2021-07-12 15:07:44 수정 2021-07-12 16:45:30 News Today

