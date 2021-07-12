KOREAN-JAPANESE SCHOOL’S BASEBALL TEAM News Today 입력 2021.07.12 (15:07) 수정 2021.07.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Earlier this year the Korean-Japanese community was ecstatic over a Korean-Japanese school notching its first win at a national high school baseball tourney. It is a meaningful feat as only 32 out of some 4,000 high school teams across Japan can compete at Koshien. Moreover, their school song in Korean was aired live all over the country. That baseball team is again playing at the summer tournament and this time their compatriots in Korea are also rooting for their victory.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "The land of Yamato across the East Sea."



A song that starts with the Korean word “Donghae” meaning the East Sea, is played at this baseball stadium. This is the school song of Kyoto International Junior and Senior High School, a Korean international school with a student body of some 130 students. Back in March, it became the first international school to advance to the round of 16 in the finals of the Japanese high school baseball tourney called Koshien and the school song in Korean was aired live across Japan.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-soo(Principal, Kyoto Int’l High School) : "We had the honor of playing in the Koshien this spring for the first time in 22 years. Our students played better than anyone expected."



A decline in student admission had once put the school on the verge of closing down. A baseball team, formed as a last resort, became the lifesaver that turned Kyoto International High School into a potent contender in 20 years. The number of new Japanese students also increased, now taking up 60% of the entire student body. Their advance to the Koshien finals was a miracle brought on by both Korean and Japanese students on a school field that didn’t even have an outfield. Riding the momentum, the team vows to compete at the summer Koshien as well. Having learned of the school’s inspirational story, Korean supporters sent encouraging messages via social media.



[Soundbite] Eom Ji-min & Kim Se-min(Baseball Players, Gangneung High School) : "As a high school player, I think you guys are awesome. I hope to see more good games in the future."



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "We still remember vividly how we didn't care about nationalities and cheered and celebrated together."



The student players of Kyoto International High School promised to live up to the fervent support from Korea.



[Soundbite] (Kyoto Int’l High School Baseball Team) : "Thank you for the messages of support. We’ll make sure we play in the summer Koshien."



South Korea-Japan relationship is more strained than ever these days, but the triumphs of Kyoto International High School give hope to better bilateral friendship and cooperation.

