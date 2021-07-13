NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum sincerely asked both labor and management to accept next year's minimum wage set by the Minimum Wage Commission. He said the society can't afford to waste time and effort due to confrontation. Kim ordered related agencies to provide necessary support and guidance to workplaces so they can smoothly adopt the new minimum wage.

South Korea has reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases including 53 from overseas. It marks one week the daily tally has been above 1,000. By region, the capital region accounts for more than 70% of domestic cases including 414 in Seoul, 313 in Gyeonggido Province and 67 in Incheon. Around 134-thousand-900 COVID-19 tests were conducted throughout Monday. Two more deaths have been reported raising the death toll to 2,046. The number of critically ill patients has risen by 8 to 146.

