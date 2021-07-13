SUSPENSION OF PRO-BASEBALL LEAGUE News Today 입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s pro baseball league has suspended its season after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. This unprecedented suspension also came amid allegations that some players violated anti-virus rules.



[Pkg]



After an emergency board meeting that lasted for more than three hours, the Korea Baseball Organization made an unprecedented decision Monday to suspend the ongoing regular season. As a result, teams will miss 30 matches for one week. The KBO will then have a break until August 9 for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The suspension has brought about significant repercussions. Before the beginning of the 2021 season, the KBO said it would hold matches as scheduled even with substitute players, if COVID-19 cases were reported in the league. With Monday’s decision, the governing body seemed to have given into some teams that previously requested the suspension of the season due to a possible vacuum in their performance. The KBO is also inconsistent in planning to hold all-star matches and the Olympic team’s evaluation games with no spectators in the stands. There are also allegations that some infected players violated anti-coronavirus rules at their hotel. The players will have to face punishment if the allegations are confirmed.



[Soundbite] Baek Jong-deok(NC Dinos) : "Health authorities are currently investigating. Our team is waiting for the results of the investigation."



In the pro soccer league, eight players of the Seongnam club tested positive for COVID-19. It is possible that more infections can be reported. The Korea Pro Football League is reviewing adjusting the season schedule of the K-League 1.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-kwon(Korea Pro Football League) : "Multiple infections were reported. And we have to look at the number of players who must be placed under self-quarantine and cannot play in games, although they tested negative. We will make a quick decision as soon as the results of the epidemiological investigation come out."



The sports sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, as baseball matches of high school teams and amateur clubs were also tentatively canceled.

