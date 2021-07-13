기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
K-pop boy band BTS has extended its No. 1 streak on the Billboard's main singles chart to 7 weeks with its hit track "Butter." Released on May 21, the band's second English song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed atop until now. "Butter" is only the 8th song to top the chart for 7 straight weeks out of 54 songs to date that made a No. 1 chart debut. Taking to Twitter, BTS thanked their fans for the unbelievable feat.
- BTS TOPS BILLBOARD CHART FOR 7TH WEEK
입력 2021-07-13 15:11:26
수정2021-07-13 16:56:18
[Anchor Lead]
