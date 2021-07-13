BTS TOPS BILLBOARD CHART FOR 7TH WEEK News Today 입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop boy band BTS has extended its No. 1 streak on the Billboard's main singles chart to 7 weeks with its hit track "Butter." Released on May 21, the band's second English song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed atop until now. "Butter" is only the 8th song to top the chart for 7 straight weeks out of 54 songs to date that made a No. 1 chart debut. Taking to Twitter, BTS thanked their fans for the unbelievable feat.

BTS TOPS BILLBOARD CHART FOR 7TH WEEK

입력 2021-07-13 15:11:26 수정 2021-07-13 16:56:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop boy band BTS has extended its No. 1 streak on the Billboard's main singles chart to 7 weeks with its hit track "Butter." Released on May 21, the band's second English song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed atop until now. "Butter" is only the 8th song to top the chart for 7 straight weeks out of 54 songs to date that made a No. 1 chart debut. Taking to Twitter, BTS thanked their fans for the unbelievable feat.