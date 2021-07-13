기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

BTS TOPS BILLBOARD CHART FOR 7TH WEEK
입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

K-pop boy band BTS has extended its No. 1 streak on the Billboard's main singles chart to 7 weeks with its hit track "Butter." Released on May 21, the band's second English song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed atop until now. "Butter" is only the 8th song to top the chart for 7 straight weeks out of 54 songs to date that made a No. 1 chart debut. Taking to Twitter, BTS thanked their fans for the unbelievable feat.
  • BTS TOPS BILLBOARD CHART FOR 7TH WEEK
    • 입력 2021-07-13 15:11:26
    • 수정2021-07-13 16:56:18
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

K-pop boy band BTS has extended its No. 1 streak on the Billboard's main singles chart to 7 weeks with its hit track "Butter." Released on May 21, the band's second English song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed atop until now. "Butter" is only the 8th song to top the chart for 7 straight weeks out of 54 songs to date that made a No. 1 chart debut. Taking to Twitter, BTS thanked their fans for the unbelievable feat.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!