CANDIDATES CALL FOR PRIMARY POSTPONEMENT News Today 입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has narrowed down its presidential contenders to six. The ruling party plans to hold the primary tour around the nation to garner support. But the continuing spike in COVID-19 infections is emerging as a hurdle. As some contenders are again calling for postponing the primary, the party leadership says it will make a decision after watching the situation for two more weeks.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party's presidential contenders has been narrowed down to six. Starting with Chungcheong-do Province on August 7, eleven primary events will be held around the nation. Inside the party, some contenders are strongly opposing the schedule, saying the plan is not plausible amid the current surge in COVID-19 infections.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Pres. Hopeful(BBS Radio)) : "Under the current anti-virus rules, the primary must be held in a non-contact manner. We need to think about if it would be possible and if it could draw public attention."



All other candidates support the proposal to postpone the primary, The front-runner Lee Jae-myung backed off from his initial opposition and left open the possibility. But officials of Lee’s camp said postponing the primary would be meaningless if campaigning is conducted virtually and online votes are held. The party leadership says it will make a decision after watching the situation for two more weeks, as the first regional primary is scheduled for early August.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Spokesperson) : "We can discuss the postponement further if the level 4 measures are found to be ineffective. This is all I can say for now."



If the current COVID-19 surge continues, calls for postponing the primary will likely grow further inside the party. Five other contenders support postponing the primary while only Lee Jae-myung wants it to go as scheduled. This confrontation is expected to affect the development and results of the primary.

CANDIDATES CALL FOR PRIMARY POSTPONEMENT

입력 2021-07-13 15:11:26 수정 2021-07-13 16:56:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has narrowed down its presidential contenders to six. The ruling party plans to hold the primary tour around the nation to garner support. But the continuing spike in COVID-19 infections is emerging as a hurdle. As some contenders are again calling for postponing the primary, the party leadership says it will make a decision after watching the situation for two more weeks.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party's presidential contenders has been narrowed down to six. Starting with Chungcheong-do Province on August 7, eleven primary events will be held around the nation. Inside the party, some contenders are strongly opposing the schedule, saying the plan is not plausible amid the current surge in COVID-19 infections.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Pres. Hopeful(BBS Radio)) : "Under the current anti-virus rules, the primary must be held in a non-contact manner. We need to think about if it would be possible and if it could draw public attention."



All other candidates support the proposal to postpone the primary, The front-runner Lee Jae-myung backed off from his initial opposition and left open the possibility. But officials of Lee’s camp said postponing the primary would be meaningless if campaigning is conducted virtually and online votes are held. The party leadership says it will make a decision after watching the situation for two more weeks, as the first regional primary is scheduled for early August.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Spokesperson) : "We can discuss the postponement further if the level 4 measures are found to be ineffective. This is all I can say for now."



If the current COVID-19 surge continues, calls for postponing the primary will likely grow further inside the party. Five other contenders support postponing the primary while only Lee Jae-myung wants it to go as scheduled. This confrontation is expected to affect the development and results of the primary.