OPPOSITION CANDIDATES’ POLITICAL MOVES News Today 입력 2021.07.13 (15:11) 수정 2021.07.13 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection head Choi Jae-hyeong said he wants to get evaluated for his own values, not as an alternative. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl Monday registered as a preliminary candidate for next year's presidential race, becoming the first to do so among potential candidates from the opposition camp.



[Pkg]



Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl postponed his plan to visit a provincial region due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. He registered as a preliminary candidate for next year's presidential race with the National Election Commission on Monday. He is the first to do so among contenders to represent the opposition. As his first scheduled outing as a presidential candidate, Yoon met a married couple running a diner and criticized the government’s income-led economic growth policy, which he called a failure. The ex-top prosecutor also insisted that the proposed additional budget should be used to compensate the people for pandemic-related damages.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "I once went to Noryangjin and heard a seafood restaurant owner say he barely makes ends meet."



Yoon also said he is prepared to make any decision to help win the presidential election and secure a shift in power. This remark is seen as a suggestion of joining hands with former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyeong. Following his father’s funeral, the former head of S. Korea's state audit agency also announced his decision to join politics, saying he will sincerely work for the bright future of the nation. He revealed his position about being cited as an alternative to Yoon or the target of discussions to field a single candidate.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-hyeong(Former BAI Chief) : "I want to be evaluated for my own values. I have not led a life benefiting from other people’s misfortune."



Choi added he will review when if needed and whether or not to join the People Power Party. He left open the possibility of joining the main opposition, saying politics means achieving goals through working together with like-minded people. Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min registered as a preliminary presidential candidate, becoming the first to do so among People Power Party contenders.

OPPOSITION CANDIDATES’ POLITICAL MOVES

입력 2021-07-13 15:11:27 수정 2021-07-13 16:56:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection head Choi Jae-hyeong said he wants to get evaluated for his own values, not as an alternative. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl Monday registered as a preliminary candidate for next year's presidential race, becoming the first to do so among potential candidates from the opposition camp.



[Pkg]



Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl postponed his plan to visit a provincial region due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. He registered as a preliminary candidate for next year's presidential race with the National Election Commission on Monday. He is the first to do so among contenders to represent the opposition. As his first scheduled outing as a presidential candidate, Yoon met a married couple running a diner and criticized the government’s income-led economic growth policy, which he called a failure. The ex-top prosecutor also insisted that the proposed additional budget should be used to compensate the people for pandemic-related damages.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "I once went to Noryangjin and heard a seafood restaurant owner say he barely makes ends meet."



Yoon also said he is prepared to make any decision to help win the presidential election and secure a shift in power. This remark is seen as a suggestion of joining hands with former Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyeong. Following his father’s funeral, the former head of S. Korea's state audit agency also announced his decision to join politics, saying he will sincerely work for the bright future of the nation. He revealed his position about being cited as an alternative to Yoon or the target of discussions to field a single candidate.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-hyeong(Former BAI Chief) : "I want to be evaluated for my own values. I have not led a life benefiting from other people’s misfortune."



Choi added he will review when if needed and whether or not to join the People Power Party. He left open the possibility of joining the main opposition, saying politics means achieving goals through working together with like-minded people. Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min registered as a preliminary presidential candidate, becoming the first to do so among People Power Party contenders.