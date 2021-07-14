기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA REPORTS 1,615 CASES
입력 2021.07.14 (15:08) 수정 2021.07.14 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 1,615 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 imported ones, were reported today, setting a record high since the first COVID-19 case broke out. The number of cases has gone over 1,000 for seven straight days since 1,275 cases were confirmed on July 8. By region, Seoul and surrounding regions accounted for more than 70% of cases with 633 cases from Seoul, 453 from Gyeonggi-do Province and 93 from Incheon. To date, 2,048 people have died from COVID-19 as two more deaths occurred yesterday.
