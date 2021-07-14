VACCINE APPOINTMENTS FOR THOSE IN 50S News Today 입력 2021.07.14 (15:08) 수정 2021.07.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Vaccine appointments for people aged 55-59 were halted in just 15 hours due to vaccine shortages. Health authorities are under fire for failure to notify the public about the lack of vaccines in advance.



[Pkg]



Health authorities apologized for the confusion caused regarding vaccine appointments for people in their 50s.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "I apologize for not providing more information on vaccine supply and vaccination schedule."



Many tried to make a vaccine appointment several times and failed. After 3-4 hours, a notice appeared saying the vaccines had run out.



[Soundbite] Park Jong-wan(Eligible for vaccination) : "It could have been less confusing if they had provided us with information. When I called them, I was told it was over."



More than 3.5 million people in their 50s are eligible to make vaccine appointments. The government has secured only 1.85 million doses. Vaccine appointments are received on a first-come-first-served basis. Some did manage to make an appointment after hours of frantic clicking, but there was no prior notice regarding vaccine shortages.



[Soundbite] Kim ○○(Eligible for vaccination) : "I spent the entire morning calling the hospital. They should have organized it properly so that people won't have to worry."



Critics point out, authorities should have separated those eligible into smaller age groups to prevent confusion.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Prof., Gachon University) : "This problem could have been solved by having those aged 58-59 make appointments first.'



Some say the Central Disease Control Headquarters have too many responsibilities without clear boundaries between disease control and vaccinations. As a result, scheduling vaccinations for specific age groups is difficult. Experts warn the only way to return to normal is by stepping up vaccinations while the nation is under Level 4 restrictions.

