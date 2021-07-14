기사 본문 영역

NON-CAPITAL REGIONS’ NEW MEASURES
입력 2021.07.14 (15:08) 수정 2021.07.14 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said in a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting that level 2 social distancing measures were imposed on non-capital regions, except for Sejong City, Jeollabuk-do, Jeollanam-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do Provinces and that additional disease control measures such as operation and gathering restrictions tailored to each region will be implemented. He also apologized for halting vaccine reservations for people older than 55 without advance warning and announced that reservation will resume at 8 p.m. tonight and vaccination duration will be extended as well.
