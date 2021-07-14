기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Statistics Korea’s employment data for June showed that nearly 27.64 million people were employed last month, up 582,000 from June 2020. Korea’s employment rate also rose 0.9% from last year to 61.3% with the OECD employment rate for the working population between the ages of 15 and 64 up 1.2% from 2020 to register at 67.1%. The statistics agency explained that Korea’s employment situation changed very little from May as economic recovery, stable social distancing measures and baseline effect caused the uptick in the number of the employed and drop in the jobless and economically inactive people.
- EMPLOYMENT DATA FOR JUNE
