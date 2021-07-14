FARMERS PAY BACK HELP News Today 입력 2021.07.14 (15:08) 수정 2021.07.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Farmers living near Seomjingang River in Jeollabukdo Province lost their homes and fields last summer due to flood damage. But they started all over again and cultivated the barren land. They have now sent their first harvest of grapes and peaches to soldiers who helped out in the relief effort.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "They have properly ripened, the grapes are of good size."



A farmer gathering plump grapes gets emotional looking at the harvest. The field at one point turned into a wasteland after muddy water swept through it during the flood. The farmer did not give up, and went on to recultivate the land. Eventually the grapes grew again.



[Soundbite] Jang Du-gyu(Flood victim) : "Some plants died, some revived. I did my best using compost and by making frequent visits to bring them back."



Times of deep distress have passed and summer is here again. The sight of the harvest reminds the farmer of faces he wants to give thanks to. They are soldiers who helped out in flood damage relief work.



[Soundbite] Jang Mi-ja(Flood victim) : "It was a hot mess. The mud was up to our knees and all over our clothes. It was even hotter then. The soldiers really took the trouble to help us."



Some 400 men in uniform came every day, helping with chores and grieving with the farmers over their loss.



[Soundbite] Jang Mi-ja(Flood victim) : "The soldiers tried to cheer me up and provide encouragement. I’m so thankful."



Thanks to their help, the locals were able to overcome the tragedy and reap their first harvest. The residents have not forgotten the help received, and delivered their first fruit to the soldiers. It was in large quantity: 600 boxes of grapes and peaches, more than enough for the troops to enjoy to their hearts' content. Due to safety protocols amid the pandemic, the farmers could only share greetings from a distance, but their gratitude has been fully conveyed.



[Soundbite] "Hope you enjoy it. (Thank you!)"

