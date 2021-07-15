CHEONGHAE UNIT MEMBERS DIAGNOSED News Today 입력 2021.07.15 (15:25) 수정 2021.07.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Six members of South Korea’s Cheonghae Unit have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Defense Ministry said Thursday they tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after showing cold-like symptoms. On Wednesday, an officer of the unit displayed symptoms of pneumonia and was transferred to a local hospital to take a coronavirus test. The military said other crew members with COVID-19 suspicious symptoms were placed under isolation on the vessel. But it declined to reveal the exact number of the quarantined. The Cheonghae Unit is stationed near the Gulf of Aden in Africa on an anti-piracy mission.

CHEONGHAE UNIT MEMBERS DIAGNOSED

입력 2021-07-15 수정 2021-07-15 News Today

Six members of South Korea’s Cheonghae Unit have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Defense Ministry said Thursday they tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after showing cold-like symptoms. On Wednesday, an officer of the unit displayed symptoms of pneumonia and was transferred to a local hospital to take a coronavirus test. The military said other crew members with COVID-19 suspicious symptoms were placed under isolation on the vessel. But it declined to reveal the exact number of the quarantined. The Cheonghae Unit is stationed near the Gulf of Aden in Africa on an anti-piracy mission.