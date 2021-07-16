BYPASSING VACCINE RESERVATION LINES News Today 입력 2021.07.16 (15:35) 수정 2021.07.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Reservations are under way for COVID-19 vaccinations among people in their latter 50s. Over 70% of those in this age group have so far booked a spot to get a shot. The process has not been without problems as applicants flocked to the website and access has been difficult. But it’s found that by using a special link, the reservation site easily opens up and some people have used this detour to make a reservation even before the appointment period officially opened.



[Pkg]



On an Internet bulletin board, someone has put up a URL link saying it might help those trying to make vaccine reservations. It is a detour to accessing the reservation website. When the link is clicked, the URL actually works and the reservation site shows up. Meanwhile at a similar time, too many people are trying to access the original portal site and can’t get through. A message pops up showing the long wait list. But those who know about the detour link can basically cut in line in front of others accessing the provided link and make the reservation first. Some people posted messages that they successfully reserved a spot for their parents this way even before the 8 p.m. reservation commence time.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Seung-joo(Korea University School of Cybersecurity) : "Access to such shortcuts should have been prevented in the first place. It appears to be a mistake made as the process was rushed through."



Similar messages also appeared early this week during a previous reservation period but authorities did not check them out. Officials say that it’s difficult to verify how many people made reservations via that special link. Authorities added they will not cancel reservations that have already been made but promised to seek measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



[Soundbite] Jeong Woo-jin(Vaccination Task Force systems management) : "We don’t believe the benefit of making advance reservations is that great. So we will regard them as valid for now."



As of Thursday noon, 2.5 million people in their latter 50s have completed a vaccine booking accounting for 71.3% of eligible applicants.

