[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has asked local governments to discuss tightening the ban on personal gatherings to match that of the greater metro area where only up to four people can meet up. In a virus response meeting Friday, Kim said the capital region is under the highest Level 4 distancing while the size of personal gatherings allowed in areas in the rest of the country is all different, causing confusion. He said if infections continue to rise, gatherings will inevitably restricted past 6 p.m. in noncapital regions as well.
South Korea is considering bringing home all members of the naval Cheonghae Unit where a cluster outbreak has erupted. The unit’s commanding officer Kim Dong-rae on Thursday conveyed this message to the family of the sailors saying that swift necessary measures are under review. That would include sending Air Force transport planes to the unit’s location to bring all crew members back home regardless of their infection status to ensure their health and safety.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2021-07-16 15:35:21
- 수정2021-07-16 16:45:32
