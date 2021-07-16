CHOI AND YOON’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.07.16 (15:35) 수정 2021.07.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong joined the People Power Party yesterday. He said that a new government should be in place and the largest opposition party should play the central role in it. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, another presidential candidate from the conservative camp, said that he respects Choe’s decision while continuing on with his independent activities.



[Pkg]



Former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong visited the People Power Party headquarters and joined the party immediately after meeting with its leader Lee Jun-seok. The former BAI chief promised to reciprocate the people’s support with good politics and stressed that he joined the main opposition for a government transition.



[Soundbite] Choi Jae-hyeong(Former Chair of BAI) : "I realized that the largest opposition party, the People Power Party should be at the center of power transition."



He added that rather than criticizing politics from outside, he would play an active role in changing it.



[Soundbite] "I think it’s important to make Korea a country where young people can have hope in their lives."



His quick decision came from realizing that nothing beats political party affiliation when it comes to boosting his name recognition and organizational network as a late-starter in the presidential race. He is also expected to stand front and center in the conservative camp ahead of the hesitant Yoon Seok-youl.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Leader) : "I will try to help him as much as possible while he works as a party member."



Now Yoon is at a crossroads where he has to choose between making himself even more politically appealing or competing with Choe by joining the PPP.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Former Prosecutor General) : "It's not a matter of strategy. I respect the choices of every politician."



Meanwhile, Yoon met with former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon who dropped out of the 2017 presidential race after campaigning for just 20 days. Yoon relayed Ban’s message that the current situation is different from when the former UN Secretary General was running.

