DISCUSSIONS ON DP PRIMARY ELECTIONS
입력 2021.07.16 (15:35) 수정 2021.07.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party will hold a Supreme Council meeting Friday and receive a briefing from the party’s election committee regarding the presidential primary timetable. The council will be briefed on various details including the cancellation of a candidate TV debate that was scheduled next week due to a virus outbreak among lawmakers and parliamentary staff. Party leadership will also listen to the committee’s opinion on whether to delay the primary schedule in view of the pandemic that has taken a worse turn. All six DP presidential hopefuls are known to have agreed that a postponement is inevitable in light of the virus situation.
