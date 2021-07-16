DISCUSSIONS ON DP PRIMARY ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.07.16 (15:35) 수정 2021.07.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party will hold a Supreme Council meeting Friday and receive a briefing from the party’s election committee regarding the presidential primary timetable. The council will be briefed on various details including the cancellation of a candidate TV debate that was scheduled next week due to a virus outbreak among lawmakers and parliamentary staff. Party leadership will also listen to the committee’s opinion on whether to delay the primary schedule in view of the pandemic that has taken a worse turn. All six DP presidential hopefuls are known to have agreed that a postponement is inevitable in light of the virus situation.

DISCUSSIONS ON DP PRIMARY ELECTIONS

입력 2021-07-16 15:35:21 수정 2021-07-16 16:45:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party will hold a Supreme Council meeting Friday and receive a briefing from the party’s election committee regarding the presidential primary timetable. The council will be briefed on various details including the cancellation of a candidate TV debate that was scheduled next week due to a virus outbreak among lawmakers and parliamentary staff. Party leadership will also listen to the committee’s opinion on whether to delay the primary schedule in view of the pandemic that has taken a worse turn. All six DP presidential hopefuls are known to have agreed that a postponement is inevitable in light of the virus situation.