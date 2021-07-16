SAFETY LOOPHOLES IN TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The focus of virus prevention measures at the Tokyo Olympics is creating isolation bubbles to thoroughly separate athletes from the public. But in reality those who are visiting Japan for the Olympic Games freely roam the streets of Tokyo.
[Pkg]
Tsukiji Market Known as “the kitchen of Tokyo.” This man from Africa is visiting Tokyo for the Olympics. He arrived just a few hours back.
[Soundbite] (Foreign national attending Tokyo Olympics)
Athletes and personnel arriving in Japan for the global games are banned from going outside for two weeks, but this man broke the rule on day one.
[Soundbite] (Restaurant owner) : "I believe they undergo PCR tests, but it’s still concerning."
There’s a reason for that. Some 400 people who will be staying at this hotel are allowed to visit nearby convenience stores located within a 15 minute walk. However, they must be escorted by a supervisor. But there is only one supervisor in the hotel lobby, and his presence is of little use as some guests have nothing to do with the Olympics.
[Soundbite] (Hotel staff) : "They have breakfast with regular guests. If they leave the hotel secretly without notifying a supervisor, there’s no way to stop them."
Virus prevention guidelines amounting to 60 pages apply to journalists as well. But few believe in their efficacy.
[Soundbite] (Overseas journalist)
Daily coronavirus cases in the nation's capital have surpassed one thousand for two consecutive days. Delta variant cases account for half of all cases detected in the city.
The focus of virus prevention measures at the Tokyo Olympics is creating isolation bubbles to thoroughly separate athletes from the public. But in reality those who are visiting Japan for the Olympic Games freely roam the streets of Tokyo.
[Pkg]
Tsukiji Market Known as “the kitchen of Tokyo.” This man from Africa is visiting Tokyo for the Olympics. He arrived just a few hours back.
[Soundbite] (Foreign national attending Tokyo Olympics)
Athletes and personnel arriving in Japan for the global games are banned from going outside for two weeks, but this man broke the rule on day one.
[Soundbite] (Restaurant owner) : "I believe they undergo PCR tests, but it’s still concerning."
There’s a reason for that. Some 400 people who will be staying at this hotel are allowed to visit nearby convenience stores located within a 15 minute walk. However, they must be escorted by a supervisor. But there is only one supervisor in the hotel lobby, and his presence is of little use as some guests have nothing to do with the Olympics.
[Soundbite] (Hotel staff) : "They have breakfast with regular guests. If they leave the hotel secretly without notifying a supervisor, there’s no way to stop them."
Virus prevention guidelines amounting to 60 pages apply to journalists as well. But few believe in their efficacy.
[Soundbite] (Overseas journalist)
Daily coronavirus cases in the nation's capital have surpassed one thousand for two consecutive days. Delta variant cases account for half of all cases detected in the city.
- SAFETY LOOPHOLES IN TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES
-
- 입력 2021-07-16 15:35:22
- 수정2021-07-16 16:45:32
[Anchor Lead]
The focus of virus prevention measures at the Tokyo Olympics is creating isolation bubbles to thoroughly separate athletes from the public. But in reality those who are visiting Japan for the Olympic Games freely roam the streets of Tokyo.
[Pkg]
Tsukiji Market Known as “the kitchen of Tokyo.” This man from Africa is visiting Tokyo for the Olympics. He arrived just a few hours back.
[Soundbite] (Foreign national attending Tokyo Olympics)
Athletes and personnel arriving in Japan for the global games are banned from going outside for two weeks, but this man broke the rule on day one.
[Soundbite] (Restaurant owner) : "I believe they undergo PCR tests, but it’s still concerning."
There’s a reason for that. Some 400 people who will be staying at this hotel are allowed to visit nearby convenience stores located within a 15 minute walk. However, they must be escorted by a supervisor. But there is only one supervisor in the hotel lobby, and his presence is of little use as some guests have nothing to do with the Olympics.
[Soundbite] (Hotel staff) : "They have breakfast with regular guests. If they leave the hotel secretly without notifying a supervisor, there’s no way to stop them."
Virus prevention guidelines amounting to 60 pages apply to journalists as well. But few believe in their efficacy.
[Soundbite] (Overseas journalist)
Daily coronavirus cases in the nation's capital have surpassed one thousand for two consecutive days. Delta variant cases account for half of all cases detected in the city.
The focus of virus prevention measures at the Tokyo Olympics is creating isolation bubbles to thoroughly separate athletes from the public. But in reality those who are visiting Japan for the Olympic Games freely roam the streets of Tokyo.
[Pkg]
Tsukiji Market Known as “the kitchen of Tokyo.” This man from Africa is visiting Tokyo for the Olympics. He arrived just a few hours back.
[Soundbite] (Foreign national attending Tokyo Olympics)
Athletes and personnel arriving in Japan for the global games are banned from going outside for two weeks, but this man broke the rule on day one.
[Soundbite] (Restaurant owner) : "I believe they undergo PCR tests, but it’s still concerning."
There’s a reason for that. Some 400 people who will be staying at this hotel are allowed to visit nearby convenience stores located within a 15 minute walk. However, they must be escorted by a supervisor. But there is only one supervisor in the hotel lobby, and his presence is of little use as some guests have nothing to do with the Olympics.
[Soundbite] (Hotel staff) : "They have breakfast with regular guests. If they leave the hotel secretly without notifying a supervisor, there’s no way to stop them."
Virus prevention guidelines amounting to 60 pages apply to journalists as well. But few believe in their efficacy.
[Soundbite] (Overseas journalist)
Daily coronavirus cases in the nation's capital have surpassed one thousand for two consecutive days. Delta variant cases account for half of all cases detected in the city.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-